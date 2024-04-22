Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looking on during Sunday's victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Reds scored through Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota as they bounced back from Thursday’s Europa League exit to Atalanta and their Anfield defeat to Crystal Palace.

Klopp admitted the title race excites him, citing rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, much like Liverpool, will need luck during an intense period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have five games remaining and Klopp said: “Maybe if we can keep it as exciting then in the end fortune is maybe then on our side. We don’t know. We have to try to win as many games as somehow possible, to win as many points as somehow possible.

“It is an intense season for all of us; everybody needs luck in moments, each of the three teams need that. So, it will be an interesting race and so I am happy that we are in and that part I enjoy.”

Cody Gakpo slipped Jota through in the 72nd minute before the Portugal attacker finished with a drilled first-time strike into the bottom right-hand corner.

Klopp lauded the pair’s availability ahead of their final fixtures.

“It is just super-cool to have Diogo back,” Klopp added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can play all three positions up front. It is as important that Cody Gakpo is back. He wasn’t injured, but he was a little bit struggling.

“He is now fully back since three or four games. He is physically there, is extremely strong, keeps the ball and stuff like this, so that’s really helpful as well.”

Fulham manager Marco Silva admitted his side’s reaction after Liverpool’s second goal was not good enough.