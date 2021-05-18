Key questions answered over potential transfer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane

The Premier League club remain tight-lipped over reports Kane has asked to leave in the coming months.

With confusion surrounding his future in north London, the PA news agency answers some key questions over a potential transfer for the England captain.

Why is the striker getting itchy feet?

Harry Kane. Pic by Getty.

Despite plenty of individual accolades, Kane is yet to win any major silverware.

The 27-year-old has played in three finals for Spurs – losing the 2015 and 2021 League Cup finals as well as the final of the Champions League in 2019.

Kane is now arguably entering the peak years of his career and will be keen to start amassing a collection of winners’ medals in the coming years.

How does his goalscoring record compare?

Kane has been lethal since becoming Tottenham’s first-choice striker.

Since the start of the 2014/15 season, Kane has scored 162 Premier League goals – only Sergio Aguero really comes close, having hit 130 in that time.

But, as if to hammer home the point, Aguero has won the title with Manchester City on four occasions during that time, as well as an FA Cup and six League Cups – with a Champions League final on the horizon.

So, where could Kane end up?

The options to Kane would be limited due to the financial implications of signing such a sought-after goalscorer.

The England skipper would no doubt command a big wage to accompany a transfer fee which could threaten several records.

For those reasons, in England it is likely only Manchester City, Chelsea or Manchester United could make a move happen – while further afield a reunion with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino at Paris St Germain would be an outside option.

But will Tottenham sell?

Have you ever met Daniel Levy? The Tottenham chairman holds all the cards on this one, given Kane has three years to run on his current deal.

There were suggestions talks on a new contract had started earlier in the season but a slump in results since then has seen Spurs fall away from a title challenge and facing a battle to qualify for Europe next year.

