Liverpool have confirmed that a permanent tribute will be created to remember Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds forward Jota died in a car crash along with his brother Silva in Spain on July 3, aged 28.

Tributes have been paid at Anfield with flowers, scarves, cards and jerseys being laid around the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool confirmed that physical tributes have been removed and stored, while floral tributes will be composted and used in flower beds at Anfield and training facilities.

The remaining items will be recycled and used to create a permanent memorial sculpture at Anfield.

Additionally, players will have a “Forever 20” emblem – referencing Jota’s now-retired shirt number – printed on their shirts and stadium jackets for the season.

A club statement said: “The club is now able to provide details on how it will create more permanent tributes moving forward. The thousands of physical tributes outside Anfield have been gradually removed over the course of the last week and carefully separated and safely stored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Floral tributes will then be composted and used in flower beds across all club sites, including Anfield, the AXA Training Centre and AXA Melwood Training Centre.

“The remaining artefacts will be recycled by a specialist company and used to help create a permanent memorial sculpture that will become a future focal point of remembrance at Anfield.

“In the meantime, a temporary area of reflection has been created at Anfield so people can continue to pay their respects.”

The club announced earlier in the month that Jota’s squad number 20 had been retired in his honour across all levels, including the women’s and academy teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool paid tribute to Jota and Silva during their friendly against Preston on July 13, where supporters chanted Jota’s name.

Respects will also be paid ahead of the Reds’ remaining pre-season games, where a floral tribute will be laid before kick-off at their games in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Anfield.