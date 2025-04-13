Liverpool fans all saying the same thing about 'phenomenal' Conor Bradley after role in Premier League victory over West Ham United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conor Bradley marked his first Premier League start since February in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over West Ham United which extended Liverpool’s lead at the top to 13 points – and it’s fair to say he made quite an impact with the club’s supporters hailing him as “phenomenal”.

The Northern Ireland international had missed the Reds’ last seven matches across all competitions prior to making a comeback off the bench at Fulham last weekend and was recalled from the start in Liverpool’s latest win, which was secured thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk.

Bradley played 68 minutes at Anfield before being replaced by Jarell Quansah with the score sitting at 1-0, racking up a 7.7 match rating – the third-highest behind goalscorers Diaz and van Dijk – after making four tackles and completing 91% of his passes.

The 21-year-old could be set for an enhanced future role at Liverpool with regular right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold heavily linked with a summer switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid – and on Sunday’s evidence, supporters would seemingly be more than happy with that scenario.

Barry said on social media: “Having Conor Bradley back is such a big boost. Can see how much playing with a natural RB frees up Salah too...I'd feel very confident with him moving forward.”

Samuel added: “Conor Bradley is phenomenal. So blessed to have him as our RB.”

LFCApproved said: “We give Conor Bradley consistent minutes and respectful time, just like we did when Trent Alexander-Arnold came through and we will be just fine.

DS added: “Conor Bradley is an absolute joy to watch.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Conor Bradley of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield on April 13, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Slot has also backed Bradley to make an impact in the seasons ahead and is confident he can became an established starter.