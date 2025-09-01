Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Liverpool have agreed a British record £125million deal to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, the PA news agency understands – with Manchester United and Manchester City all expected to be part of transfer deadline day drama for Premier League clubs.

The Reds had a £110m offer rejected in August and since then the 25-year-old has not trained with or played for Newcastle, but in the final hours of the transfer window a deal has been reached to end the impasse.

The striker is set to undergo a medical on Monday, with Newcastle relenting by accepting the player does not want to play for them any longer. United also announced the signing of striker Nick Woltemade on Saturday.

Isak was left out of Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia with what was said to be a thigh injury, but has been absent from the squad ever since and at one stage was training alone at former club Real Sociedad.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

He has accused the club of breaking a commitment that he could leave if a suitable offer came from a big club – though that now looks to have changed, with a £5m loyalty payment taking the deal up to as high as £130m.

He will become Liverpool’s eighth first-team signing of the summer, marking the second time they have broken their own transfer record following the £110m capture of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

In all their summer outlay now stands at around £416m.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is poised for a transfer deadline day move to Manchester City with the Premier League club understood to have agreed a fee of around 35million euros with Paris St Germain.

Gianluigi Donnarumma at Paris St Germain. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

The 26-year-old has been on the lookout for a move after his omission from PSG’s Super Cup squad to face Tottenham last month indicated he was not viewed as the European champions’ number one.

City sources have maintained that no deal for Donnarumma can go through without regular number one Ederson leaving the club, but the PA news agency understands an agreement is now in place for the Italian to join City.

It was reported on Monday morning that Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson was poised to move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

City also brought in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford earlier this summer and he has started each of their three Premier League matches so far.

PA understands City full-back Issa Kabore is also set to complete a deadline-day loan move to Championship side Wrexham.

Jadon Sancho looks set for a deadline-day move to Aston Villa as talks with Manchester United progress over a season-long loan, the PA news agency understands.

The 25-year-old has fallen well short of expectations since making a £73million move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Sancho has made just 83 appearances and scored 12 goals for United, who have been looking to shift him all summer – just as they were this time last year.

The England international spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at Borussia Dortmund and last season on loan at Chelsea, who paid £5m to get out of their deal to sign him for £25m.

Roma were among the interested parties this summer but Sancho seems set to stay in the Premier League, with negotiations progressing well with Villa over a season-long loan.

The move for the winger – whose contract runs until next summer with an option for a further year – comes as United look at Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentina international was conspicuous by his absence from the side that lost 3-0 Crystal Palace on Sunday and boss Unai Emery offered no guarantees over his future after the game.

United have been attempting to sign Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, but a deal has yet to be struck with the Belgian club. The 23-year-old has missed his side’s last two games.

Quite what a move for either goalkeeper would mean for unconvincing Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir remains to be seen.

United are expected to be busy on deadline day, with Real Betis finally close to re-signing Antony.

The LaLiga side agreed a deal worth up to 25m euros (£21.7m) with a 50 per cent sell-on last week, with an impasse over the move seemingly now overcome.

Misfiring striker Rasmus Hojlund could complete his season-long move to Napoli, with a significant loan fee involved in a switch that would become permanent if they qualify for the Champions League.