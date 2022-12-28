The 23-year-old forward will officially join the Reds when the transfer window opens on Sunday.

Gakpo starred for his country at the World Cup, scoring three goals in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to start training and start playing for this amazing club," he told the Reds' website. "I think this is a great club for me to come in and try to show what I can (do) and try to help the team to achieve more beautiful moments that they already did in the past years.

Netherlands' Cody Gakpo has signed for Liverpool

"I think for me personally, it's also good to develop here and there's a lot of great players here (who) I can learn a lot of things from."

Gakpo's debut in English football could come when Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Brentford on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eindhoven-born Gakpo scored 55 goals and provided 50 assists in 159 appearances for PSV.

"I'm really looking forward to (playing at Anfield)," he continued. "I heard a lot of great stories about the stadium, about the atmosphere. I cannot wait.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously (my aim is) to win as many prizes as we can as a team, to perform well, to show the world what we can do as a team and what I can do as a player.

"And personally, just to keep developing and become a better player every season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really thankful that everybody is giving me such a warm welcome and I'm really looking forward to seeing everybody in the stadium and around the city."

Speaking of his latest signing, Liverpool manager Klopp said: "There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was the captain of PSV, he was the player of the year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

"So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

Advertisement Hide Ad