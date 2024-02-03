Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following message was displayed on the official club website: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the death of Conor Bradley's father, Joe, today.

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Conor and all of the Bradley family at this very difficult and sad time.

“On behalf of Conor, LFC strongly urges that the family's privacy is fully respected at this time.”