Liverpool support for Northern Ireland's Conor Bradley after tragic passing of 20-year-old's father

Liverpool Football Club have posted a public message of support for Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley following confirmation of the passing of the 20-year-old’s father, Joe.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 17:42 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 20:10 GMT
The following message was displayed on the official club website: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the death of Conor Bradley's father, Joe, today.

“The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Conor and all of the Bradley family at this very difficult and sad time.

“On behalf of Conor, LFC strongly urges that the family's privacy is fully respected at this time.”

The tragic news arrives following a run of milestone moments for Bradley on the pitch in 2024 with his first Premier League start with Liverpool, assists and a goal.

