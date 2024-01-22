Northern Ireland’s Conor Bradley enjoyed a Premier League debut to remember as Liverpool defeated Bournemouth by 4-0 on Sunday.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley (left) on his Premier League debut against Bournemouth. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Alongside three points, four goals and a clean sheet for the league leaders, the 20-year-old right-back broke a special record dating back to 1954.

Respected statistician Marshall Gillespie posted on X how Bradley’s cross for Diogo Jota to score marked the first Liverpool assist by a Northern Ireland-born player since Sammy Smyth against Middlesbrough on April 19, 1954 – 69 years 277 days.

The Premier League landmark signalled another major stepping stone for Northern Ireland international Bradley, who joined the Reds from Dungannon United Youth in 2019.

And Liverpool boss Klopp told liverpoolfc.com when asked for his impressions of Bradley following the Bournemouth game: “Hopefully the same as you, pretty good.

"Really, really good. Very impressive.

"I can say exactly the same, a wonderful kid, a really hard worker, and a good footballer.

"He is a defender but he can attack as well.

"He could've scored, probably should've scored a header. I forgot that. No, he should've scored in that situation.

"But anyhow it was a really good game and for the first one, yeah, sometimes you have to forget your first game because it's just your first one, but no he shouldn't, that's a good start.”

Bradley’s senior Liverpool debut arrived in the Carabao Cup across the 2021-22 campaign at Norwich City.

He returned to the Anfield club over the summer after a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers which included EFL Trophy success at Wembley and two ‘Player of the Year’ awards.