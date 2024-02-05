“We all wish Licha a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch later in the season.”

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez leaves the game after picking up an injury on Sunday against West Ham United. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

The Argentina defender was forced off in the 71st minute of United’s 3-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday, just his fourth appearance following four months out following a reoccurrence of a foot issue.

Martinez was surrounded by concerned United team-mates in the second half after going down clutching his knee, having been landed on awkwardly by West Ham full-back Vladimir Coufal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the match Erik ten Hag admitted the injury “doesn’t look good” and described it as a “personal disaster” for Martinez given how much time the 26-year-old had already missed this season.

Martinez initially tried to play on after the incident but soon pulled up again before trudging off the pitch.

“He is very sad, very disappointed,” Ten Hag said after the match. “We are all. We feel really with him. First of all, it’s a personal disaster when it’s really bad, but let’s wait for what it is. But also for the team it’s really bad because he definitely brings us a lot.”

The nature of the injury was confirmed by United in a statement on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lisandro Martinez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks,” the statement read.

“The Argentine defender left the field in the 71st minute of our 3-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday.