Manchester United's Marcus Rashford with manager Erik ten Hag. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Rashford was left out due to illness after reportedly spending Thursday night in a Belfast nightclub, but United say the issue has now been resolved.

United said in a statement: "Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions. This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

Rashford has returned to training and is understood to be in contention for Thursday night's Premier League trip to Wolves.

United boss Erik ten Hag had sought to deflect the attention on Rashford's absence on Sunday, simply stressing that it was "internal matter".

Ten Hag had previously criticised Rashford's "unacceptable" decision to attend a nightclub shortly after United's 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City in November.

And ten Hag says he can finally select his strongest Manchester United team for the first time during his two-year Old Trafford reign.

United return to Premier League action at Wolves buoyed by Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw all getting game time in Sunday’s 4-2 FA Cup win at Newport after being injured for much of the season.

It was the first time the trio had started together since the second game of the season at Tottenham in August.

Harry Maguire also made a late cameo from the bench in South Wales – his first appearance since December 12 following a groin problem – while Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will be available at Molineux after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Asked if the Wolves game could be the first time he played his strongest team, Ten Hag said: “It could be, potentially yeah. Maybe for the first time as long as I was manager that we can pick a team from a squad that is probably the strongest.”

On the return of key players, Ten Hag added: “I believe it is very important. Now they have to step up to match fitness 100 per cent. This game definitely helped, but we know also when we go into the Premier League the intensity is higher and they are forced to high levels.”

He added: “They had minutes in the week against Burnley.

"Now they have more minutes.

“This game was very helpful to make the next step and to be ready for Thursday.”

Antony scored in the 3-1 midweek friendly defeat to Burnley, which was played behind closed doors at United’s Carrington training ground.

The Brazilian followed that up by setting up Bruno Fernandes for the opener in Newport before ending a 31-game scoreless streak stretching back to last April when he made it 3-2.

Ten Hag said: “Antony had the assist on the first goal for Bruno and a goal.

“So end product, that is what we demand from him.