Jason Wilcox as Southampton's Director of Football. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ineos recently took charge of football operations at Old Trafford as part of the deal that saw Sir Jim Ratcliffe become minority owner of the Premier League club.

United are looking for a resolution to hire Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth, who has been placed on garden leave, and negotiations are also under way to bring in Wilcox.

The 53-year-old joined Sky Bet Championship side Southampton as director of football from Manchester City last summer, having worked up to the role of academy director during 11 years at the Premier League club.

Wilcox is now subject of an approach from United, although compensation terms are a sticking point.

The Red Devils have offered compensation commensurate to a year’s salary, but Southampton want a bigger package.

United want Wilcox in place for the summer and are hoping for an amicable outcome.

A report emerged during Southampton’s match against Ipswich on Monday evening that he has resigned, which would mean serving a 12-month notice period before he could take up a new role.