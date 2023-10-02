Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967-74.

City said in a statement: “It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.”

Francis Lee as a Manchester City player in 1969. (Photo by PA Photos/PA Wire)

Lee, who began his playing career at Bolton, joined Derby from City in 1974. He won 27 England caps, scoring 10 goals, after making his full international debut in 1968 and appeared at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

City added: “Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer.

“His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.

