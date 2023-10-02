News you can trust since 1737
Manchester City confirm passing of club legend Francis Lee with 'deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts'

Former England and Manchester City striker Francis Lee has died aged 79, the Premier League club have announced.
By PA Sport
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Lee, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967-74.

City said in a statement: “It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.”

Francis Lee as a Manchester City player in 1969. (Photo by PA Photos/PA Wire)Francis Lee as a Manchester City player in 1969. (Photo by PA Photos/PA Wire)
Lee, who began his playing career at Bolton, joined Derby from City in 1974. He won 27 England caps, scoring 10 goals, after making his full international debut in 1968 and appeared at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

City added: “Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer.

“His wife Gill and children Charlotte, Jonny and Nik say he will be sorely missed and would like to thank everyone for their kind words.

“As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast. More tributes from the club will follow in the coming days.”

