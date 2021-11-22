Mauricio Pochettino linked to Manchester United job

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and have laid out plans to appoint an interim coach until the end of the season.

Former Southampton and Tottenham boss Pochettino is understood to be open to a move away from Paris, and would even consider a quick switch.

Pochettino is understood to be highly regarded by Manchester United, and has appeared to run into difficulties with the off-field set-up at PSG.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to the manager's job at Manchester United. Pic by PA.

The 49-year-old steered Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final at the height of his five years in north London, and is thought to be keen on a Premier League return.

Pochettino will be in England’s north west this week when PSG travel to Manchester City in Champions League group stage action.

The Paris boss will doubtless face questions on any possible interest from United, ahead of facing the Red Devils’ fierce derby rivals.

Ajax’s Erik Ten Haag and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will come into contention for a summer appointment at United.

But Pochettino’s possible earlier availability could turn some heads in the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Laurent Blanc has been mooted as a potential interim option for United, with the former France defender currently working in Qatar.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.