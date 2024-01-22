Liverpool’s 7-1 rout over Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup featured contributions from players with Northern Ireland and Derry City connections.

Northern Ireland youth international Kieran Morrison on show for Liverpool under 18s. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Trent Kone-Doherty left hometown club Derry City in 2022 and signed his first professional contract with Liverpool last year.

He scored two goals as part of a forward line alongside Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas.

Danns also bagged a brace and Koumas, the son of former Premier League player Jason, finished with a cup hat-trick.

Northern Ireland youth international Morrison came close to breaking the deadlock and finished the full match in the emphatic Liverpool victory.

Liverpool u18s manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson told Liverpoolfc.com: “The whole Academy and all the staff, we’re all proud of the performance the lads have put in.

“We knew that Arsenal would come here and be tough opposition. Having not watched the game back, I don’t know if the scoreline flatters us.

“We’re really grateful to obviously get the scoreline and win the game like that. But they are a good side and they have got some good players, and I think the performance the lads have put in today to a man...that just epitomises what we do every day in training.”

He added on the front three of Danns, Kone-Doherty and Koumas: “Yeah, they definitely were (unplayable) tonight.

“It’s a really interesting blend, they are each different, they each threaten the opposition back line in a different way.