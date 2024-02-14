Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley has been named Liverpool Player of the Month for January. PIC: Liverpool FC

The 20-year-old registered five assists and scored his first Premier League goal in a 4-1 home victory over Chelsea across six appearances in January, earning him the award which was voted for by Reds supporters, finishing ahead of Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez.

Bradley could yet celebrate further personal success with the former Dungannon Swifts youth product also in the running for a league-wide award alongside the likes of Jota and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

“Thank you, it’s a privilege,” he told the club’s website. “Obviously it’s been a good month for me, it’s been a good couple of games and yeah, I’m just very happy to win it. As I say, it’s a privilege.

“It means a bit more [being voted for by the fans]. Obviously from the Chelsea game, hearing my name get sung out was probably the most special moment of my life, to be honest, because I have supported the club all my life.

“But yeah, it coming from the supporters as well, I can’t thank them enough for the support they have given me.

“I just felt like I was in a dream the whole (Chelsea) game. It was pretty mental and it just felt like nothing could go wrong for me, so yeah, I just want to keep working hard now, though, and hopefully focus on the next game and see where it takes us.”

Bradley is back training with Liverpool after returning from compassionate leave following the passing of his father Joe and is in contention to play in their Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday.