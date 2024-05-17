Northern Ireland international Dion Charles: Scoring at Wembley is probably the pinnacle of any career - I want to do it again for Bolton Wanderers
While playing alongside fellow international teammates Conor Bradley and Eoin Toal, Charles netted as the Whites secured Papa Johns Trophy glory at the iconic London stadium by beating Plymouth Argyle 4-0 last season.
Bradley has since returned to Liverpool and established himself as a first team squad member, making 10 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but Toal and Charles remain key members of Ian Evatt’s squad that are targeting the Championship.
Former Armagh City defender Toal scored a crucial goal in Bolton’s semi-final triumph over Barnsley while Charles netted 16 times in League One, following on from his 17 last term.
He only returned from two months on the sidelines in mid-April and will likely come up against fellow Northern Ireland star Ciaron Brown as the pair battle it out for promotion.
“It’s a massive occasion,” Charles told WanderersTV. “It's not often you get to play in front of crowds like that. We’ve got a large part of our squad that did it (last year), so it's going to be a good experience for us again.
“I'm feeling brilliant. It was a long time while I was out injured. The gaffer gave me the chance to bed myself back in in the last few games and for me, now, it's to repay him and show him what I can do at Wembley.
“I've worked all my career to get to where I am now. To score at Wembley is probably the pinnacle of any career, so hopefully I can do it again."
Charles took his Bolton tally to 20 for the season by scoring a brace in a 3-1 first-leg win over Barnsley and has netted three times in six appearances since returning from a knee injury.
Evatt’s men convincingly won their last meeting with Oxford 5-0 on the way to finishing third – five points adrift of second-placed Derby County – while they ended the regular season 10 points clear of Saturday’s opponents, who beat Peterborough United in the semi-finals.
“Maybe it’s in the psychology for them,” added Charles. “We don’t look at all into that. It's in the past and we just need to concentrate on what we can do in this game.
“We’re going there with no complacency, but we’ve got a game plan and we’ll stick to it and hopefully it comes off. Since I've been at this football club, we've progressed every single year and the next step is promotion.”
