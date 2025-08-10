Northern Ireland international Justin Devenny is Crystal Palace's Community Shield hero in penalty shootout success against Liverpool
Devenny, who has racked up five senior international appearances since making his Northern Ireland debut last year, struck the decisive spot-kick beyond Alisson after the match had finished 2-2 following normal time.
The 21-year-old came off the bench in the dying seconds, replacing Marc Guehi, and repaid the faith shown in him by Eagles boss Oliver Glasner by holding his nerve in front of 82,000 spectators.
Dean Henderson saved two penalties, keeping out spot-kicks from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, after Mohamed Salah had missed the Reds’ first, as the Eagles added more silverware to their collection, having secured their first major trophy with FA Cup glory in May.
Liverpool summer signing Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring on his competitive debut in the fourth minute, assisted by another new addition, Florian Wirtz, before Jean-Philippe Mateta drew the sides level with a 17th-minute penalty.
Arne Slot’s side restored their lead four minutes later through another debutant, Jeremie Frimpong, before Ismaila Sarr’s 77th-minute equaliser forced penalties.
Devenny wrapped up a 3-2 victory for the Eagles in the dramatic shootout.
“I love the big moments, I love being in that pressure moment. The homework we did on penalties was great,” Henderson told TNT Sports.
“They have unbelievable players and have a great team but two trophies in three months is incredible.
“These emotions are fantastic. With them 2-1 up you think we are out the game. The manager said we’d get chances and we did.”
