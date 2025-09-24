Northern Ireland star admits scoring first Southampton goal against Liverpool was 'quite special'

Northern Ireland international Shea Charles admits scoring his first Southampton goal against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool was “quite special”.

Charles was introduced after 51 minutes as the Saints battled Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third round and briefly had Will Still’s side level at 1-1, cancelling out Alexander Isak’s maiden Reds strike since joining in a bumper £130million deal from Newcastle United.

However, Southampton fell behind once again in the closing stages when Hugo Ekitike netted a winner for Arne Slot’s men – before then being sent off after being shown a second yellow card for his celebration.

Charles was joined on the pitch by fellow countryman Conor Bradley in the second half with the Castlederg native playing the final half-hour.

Shea Charles of Southampton celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The 21-year-old has developed into a crucial player for Northern Ireland, bringing his cap tally to 29 having played every minute of their recent 2026 World Cup qualifying double-header against Luxembourg and Germany.

It has been a big month on the goal front for Charles, who scored in a 3-1 win over Luxembourg on September 4 and has now followed it up by netting his first club goal at the 47th attempt.

He came close when Southampton took on Liverpool in the FA Cup last year and hopes his side can take the positives from their showing against England’s top team.

“I missed a great chance here two years ago, so I’m buzzing to finally get it, and for it to be here is quite special,” he said on the club’s website. “Coming up against one of the best teams in the world, if not the best, and putting in a performance like that, is special.

"I think it’s something we’ve got to try and build on at the weekend against Boro.”

Having impressed while on loan at Sheffield Wednesday alongside younger brother Pierce last season, Charles has played virtually every minute of Southampton’s opening six Championship matches this term.

Still’s side have went five without a win since beginning with a 2-1 triumph over Wrexham, but Charles felt they were close to picking up a positive result against Liverpool.

“Honestly, I think a draw would’ve been fair,” he added. “It was just the big moments in the game, like before half time when we missed a sitter and then they scored straight after, and it’s just before half time as well, which is a bit of a killer.

“But I think we reacted well going into the second half and got our reward with the goal, but then unfortunately we went on to concede again, which was disappointing.

“That’s what football’s all about – it’s all about the moments, and we’re on the wrong end of those moments, especially tonight.