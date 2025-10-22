Northern Ireland U21 star promises 'there’s a lot more to come from me' after scoring first Portsmouth goal

Northern Ireland U21 international Makenzie Kirk has promised “there’s a lot more to come from me” after scoring his first Portsmouth goal – and also highlighted the advice offered to him by father Andy, who starred in the Irish League for Glentoran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirk joined Championship outfit Pompey from Scottish side St Johnstone on deadline day of the summer transfer window for a reported £500,000.

The 21-year-old struck in the dying seconds of a 2-1 league defeat to Frank Lampard’s table-topping Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirk has now registered three substitute appearances for Portsmouth and is hoping to use a memorable maiden strike as the platform for success at Fratton Park.

Makenzie Kirk celebrates scoring his first Pompey goal in the 2-1 defeat to Coventry. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

"The goal is something I’ll be forever proud of for me and my family,” he told the News Letter’s sister title The Portsmouth News. “It’s something I can cherish and there’s a lot more of that to come from me at Fratton Park.

“I’m looking forward to it. My girlfriend was in the South Stand and my family would’ve been watching on TV in Scotland...it’s a proud moment.

“For me, my game, as you’ve seen, is running off the back of defenders and sniffing out chances to score. I’ll always be there between the sticks, it’s something I see as quite a strong bit of my game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a lot of things I need to improve and I’m really keen to improve but my strongest aspects are running off the back of defenders and creating chances to score goals.

“For me, I’d like to think of myself as an out-and-out nine. I know I can play across the front three and do a job, but my preferred position is as a striker so it’s pleasing to hear the manager say the same about me.”

Kirk scored for Northern Ireland’s U21s during the recent international break, netting the opener in a 2-0 European Championships qualifying win over Malta at The Oval.

The East Belfast ground is a venue where his father Andy excelled, scoring 26 league goals during the 1998/99 season to help the Glens seal Irish League title glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That form earned Andy a move to Hearts before enjoying further spells at Boston United, Northampton Town, Yeovil Town, Dunfermline Athletic and Alloa Athletic.

He also picked up 11 senior caps for Northern Ireland, and as he looks to follow in his father’s footsteps, Makenzie is taking advice onboard.

"The goal was one where it was a great ball from Terry (Devlin) and it was one where I had to stay composed,” he added. “I saw where the keeper was and I saw where I could put the ball, fortunately I was able to put it away.

“Colby’s (Bishop) experienced and knows what the league is about - he’s a good striker. He’s good to learn with and has a lot I can learn from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, it’s about staying alive. I’ve always had that good experience growing up with my dad who was a striker.

"He’s always passed on his knowledge to me and good advice. It’s about staying switched on, because there’s always another chance coming. It’s about being ready.