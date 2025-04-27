Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool secured a record-equalling 20th league title in a party atmosphere with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham as fans at Anfield witnessed a championship triumph for the first time in 35 years.

At the final whistle, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah were among those who fell to the turf. Boss Arne Slot allowed himself a congratulatory hug with his backroom staff.

The players – including Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley – danced wildly in front of the Kop as fireworks exploded in the streets behind it before lining up arm-in-arm for a rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Bradley was not included in the matchday squad due to a knock but will now pick up a Premier League winner’s medal.

Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley (left) during Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations at Anfield. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

"It doesn't make sense in my head...coming from Castlederg and getting to one of the biggest clubs in the world is pretty special,” Bradley recently told Northern Ireland’s YouTube channel. “Over the last two years loads of my dreams have come true. I scored my first international goal, scored my first goal for Liverpool and all those sorts of things, so it has been a good few years for me.

"I want to maximise my potential and be the best player I can be every day.”

The 2020 success under Jurgen Klopp came in the sterile confines of Covid restrictions and, even then, confirmation came when Manchester City lost at Chelsea to hand it to them on a plate.

While the players celebrated alone at Formby Hall hotel, thousands of fans, contrary to government rules, gathered outside the stadium to launch fireworks into the night sky and mark the occasion with more pyrotechnics than your average November 5.

So the outpouring of pure joy and raw emotion on a suitably sunny Merseyside afternoon was totally understandable and more than deserved as they matched arch-rival Manchester United’s tally of 20.

At Anfield, the usually-reserved Slot followed ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ with four Klopp-like fist pumps.

This was delayed gratification, not only from five years ago but from the last few weeks when it became apparent it was a question of when, not if, Slot would become the first Dutch coach to win the Premier League and only the fifth manager to achieve it in his debut season.

He is not the first to do it in his first season as Liverpool manager, however, as Joe Fagan (1983-84) and Sir Kenny Dalglish (1985-86) had gone before.

At the start of the season Liverpool were given just a 5.6 per cent chance of being champions by Opta, but this was no Leicester-style against-the-odds title win.

Slot’s side have consistently been the best team as they have been at the top of the table every day since November 2.

Liverpool’s coach emerged through a billowing cloud of red smoke onto the apron of the stadium, cheered on by thousands – some who had match tickets and many more who just wanted to be here to experience the history.

Tottenham, with a Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt to save their season on Thursday, made the most changes (eight) they have ever made from one league game to another but still managed to briefly puncture the party atmosphere with Dominic Solanke’s 12th-minute header.

A momentary silence was followed by a guttural roar and within four minutes the atmosphere was restored as Luis Diaz, in his 100th league game, slid home Dominik Szoboszlai’s cross.

He was flagged offside but a VAR overturn resulted in more delayed gratification.

The video was not needed to rule Ryan Gravenberch was offside in crossing for Cody Gakpo, who had earlier flashed an overhead-kick wide, to put the ball in the net from a similar position minutes later.

But there was no doubt when Alexis Mac Allister lashed home with his weaker left foot from 20 yards after some typically lax Spurs defending, which also contributed to Gakpo stabbing through a crowd of players for the third 10 minutes before half-time.

Tottenham looked less interested by the minute as damage limitation became a priority but only Ibrahima Konate’s inch-perfect tackle on Mathys Tel prevented a certain goal.

Salah’s first goal in seven matches in the 63rd minute took him past Sergio Aguero and into fifth place in the all-time Premier League scorers list with 185 goals.

Having prostrated himself in front of the Kop he marked the occasion with a selfie on a fans’ camera against a backdrop of thousands of worshippers.

Destiny Udogie deflecting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross into his own net denied Salah a second as cries of ‘Champions’ were replaced by the name of Alexander-Arnold, whose destiny appears to involve Real Madrid, as his substitution was roared off.

Tottenham, somewhat appropriately, were an afterthought and will finish the season having lost more than half their matches, currently 20 defeats, with only European football offering any salvation.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk broke off from the celebrations to tell Sky Sports: “It’s special and it’s something that we don’t take for granted. It’s amazing.

“A lot of emotions before the game, during the whole week, but we got the job done and we (are) truly deserved champions of England.