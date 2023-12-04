Sky Sports will screen a minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season as part of a domestic rights agreement worth a record £6.7billion. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The broadcaster secured four of the five packages on offer in the league’s latest domestic rights tender which starts in 2025-26, with TNT Sports netting the other package of 52 games.

Amazon, who show 20 matches per season under the league’s current deal, elected not to bid for any of the new packages, which run through to the end of the 2028-29 season, the PA news agency understands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League said the value of the agreements being announced, which also cover non-live rights, was £6.7billion, the largest sports media rights deal in UK history.

The current live TV deal, which runs through to 2024-25, has been reported to be worth £5billion over the three-year cycle.

Sky’s deal means it will screen up to 100 matches a season more than it currently does, the broadcaster said.

It keeps hold of the key Super Sunday 4.30pm slot and will broadcast all 10 final-day matches for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TNT’s deal means it retains the 12.30pm Saturday slot and full coverage of two midweek match rounds.

For the first time, all matches outside of those scheduled for 3pm Saturday will be screened live. A debate is ongoing about whether the blackout of TV coverage in the 3pm slot should be lifted for the women’s game.

Match of the Day remains the home for highlights of all 380 Premier League matches for the four seasons of the new cycle.

The Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters said: “We are delighted to announce new deals with Sky Sports and TNT Sports that will extend our partnership for a further four years and see more Premier League matches than ever before shown live from 2025/26 onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As long-standing and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming.

“We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League.

“We are also extremely pleased to extend our partnership with BBC Sport, which will continue to bring weekly highlights of all Premier League matches to the widest possible audience in the UK.

“Match of the Day has been an institution for generations of football fans in this country and remains incredibly popular with fans of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League and is testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world’s most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week.”

TNT Sports have secured Package A, which includes 52 matches with the primary kick-off time being 12.30pm. Within that, they get 18 second picks of matches, 14 fourth picks and all 20 of the fourth and fifth midweek rounds in the season.

Sky has secured B, C, D and E, with Package D being the one featuring the Sunday 4.30pm kick-offs and 18 first picks, along with the final-day action live.

Four packages was the maximum any single broadcaster could buy, and despite the number of live games increasing from 200 to circa 270, the matches were split between fewer packages compared to the previous rights cycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad