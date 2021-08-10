Premier League unveils new anti-discrimination measures for 2021-22 season

All 20 clubs have agreed to enforce new League-wide punishments, including bans, for any individual found to have behaved in a discriminatory or abusive way towards players, staff, officials, stewards or fans attending a Premier League match.

The sanctions will cover behaviour conducted both in person and online and will include permanent bans from attending all Premier League matches.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “The Premier League and our clubs condemn all forms of discriminatory and abusive behaviour.

“The commitment from all clubs to enforce League-wide bans demonstrates there is no place for discrimination of any kind in football and we will continue to work together to fight all forms of prejudice.

“Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities from all backgrounds. We call on fans to come together with us and our clubs to help tackle discrimination by challenging and reporting abuse wherever they see it.”