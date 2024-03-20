Rangers to face Manchester United in pre-season friendly at Murrayfield

Philippe Clement's Rangers will face Manchester United in pre-season this summer. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Two of the most successful teams in British football history, the pair will clash at the home of Scottish Rugby in Edinburgh, which has a capacity of over 67,000, on Saturday, July 20 as both ramp up preparations for their respective 2024/25 campaigns.

They met twice in the 2010/11 UEFA Champions League when the duo drew 0-0 at Old Trafford before a Wayne Rooney penalty handed Sir Alex Ferguson’s side a 1-0 triumph at Ibrox two months later.

Their previous European encounter came in 2003 when the Red Devils won both Champions League matches of that campaign – a 1-0 victory in Glasgow followed by a comfortable 3-0 home success thanks to Ruud van Nistelrooy’s brace and Diego Forlan strike.

Rangers CCO Karim Virani said: “We are delighted to have been invited to play in this terrific fixture in July against a high-level of opposition in Manchester United.

“Our supporters have fond memories of our one previous trip to Murrayfield, and I am sure will enjoy a fantastic day in the Capital in the summer at what is an excellent venue.

“For the club, while most-importantly it will give us an excellent preparation game for Philippe’s men’s first-team squad, it will also give us terrific exposure with the game set to be shown all over the world.

“We are very much looking forward to this game, and will confirm the remainder of our pre-season plans for this summer in due course.”

This fixture is United’s fourth confirmed pre-season friendly after fixtures with Arsenal, Betis and Liverpool were already announced and former defender Wes Brown expects an electric atmosphere in Edinburgh.

“Two of the biggest clubs in British football coming together in the Scottish capital is one of those can’t-miss occasions for any football fan,” he said. “Last year, when United faced Olympique Lyonnais (at Murrayfield), the fans' support was fantastic, and I am sure, alongside the Rangers fans, the atmosphere at this year’s game will be incredible.”

Former Rangers star Lee McCullouch, who was in the side that faced United in 2010, added: “I remember it like it was yesterday, playing United in 2010.

"While the result didn’t go the way we wanted, it was a brilliant occasion, and a powerful representation of the strength of both sides as powerhouses in their respective nations.

“Rangers are, once again, back fighting at the top of the Scottish Premiership and Manchester United remain one of the leading sides in global football.