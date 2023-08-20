The Dutch boss, who led England to their first major trophy at last summer's European Championship, finds herself with a silver medal in two consecutive attempts after steering 2019 runners-up the Netherlands to the title-decider four years ago in France.

Second place is still a best-ever finish for the Lionesses in a global showpiece, beating their bronze medal from 2015, but the three-time FIFA Best winning coach knows from experience it may take some time before the sting subsides.

Wiegman, who reiterated her commitment to remaining in England on multiple occasions this week, said: "That's hard to take now, and of course we did everything, we gave everything, we've overcome lots of challenges and today we did everything we could to win.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman walks past the trophy after being presented with her runner-up medal at the end of the FIFA Women's World Cup final. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

"It feels really bad, of course, and very disappointed, but still very proud of the team.

"I'm just hurt about this moment. Losing a game and in a final, when you're in a final you want to win it. I guess you mean because it's a second final, I don't see it (like that), this was a different game, a different team.

"I was totally convinced before the game that it would be a very tight game but we were confident that we were able to win it. I hope in the future I get a new moment with the team I work with, that would be amazing, because it's very special to play finals."

Wiegman added: "I think we played better in the second half. We changed shape, we got momentum, we got more in their half."

Lauren Hemp came inches away from scoring an opener with a first-half attempt that clipped the crossbar, and it remained England's best chance of the contest.

Spain took a 1-0 lead when Mariona Caldentey slipped the ball to the onrushing Olga Carmona, who finished past Mary Earps with a left-footed effort into the bottom right corner after 29 minutes.