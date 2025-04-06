Seven-year-old Belfast boy enjoys unforgettable moment after leading out Manchester United alongside Bruno Fernandes for Premier League derby against Manchester City
Bobby, who was born with a rare genetic condition known as spinal muscular atrophy, caught the attention of United captain Bruno Fernandes with a celebration that went viral after the Red Devils defeated rivals City 2-1 in December thanks to a dramatic late Amad Diallo strike.
Portuguese international Fernandes also received a letter from Bobby as part of the Premier League's Fan Mail series and invited the youngster along to United’s Carrington training base.
The pair shared lunch before Fernandes gave Bobby a tour of the facility and then offered him the opportunity to be his mascot for Sunday’s derby.
Bobby’s dream became reality when he accompanied Fernandes out at Old Trafford and in the process created a piece of history, becoming the first United mascot who uses a powerchair – it’s bright red in honour of his love for the club.
