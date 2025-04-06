Seven-year-old Belfast boy enjoys unforgettable moment after leading out Manchester United alongside Bruno Fernandes for Premier League derby against Manchester City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven-year-old Bobby Moore from Belfast enjoyed an unforgettable afternoon after leading out Manchester United for their Premier League derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Bobby, who was born with a rare genetic condition known as spinal muscular atrophy, caught the attention of United captain Bruno Fernandes with a celebration that went viral after the Red Devils defeated rivals City 2-1 in December thanks to a dramatic late Amad Diallo strike.

Portuguese international Fernandes also received a letter from Bobby as part of the Premier League's Fan Mail series and invited the youngster along to United’s Carrington training base.

The pair shared lunch before Fernandes gave Bobby a tour of the facility and then offered him the opportunity to be his mascot for Sunday’s derby.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United leads out his team-mates alongside mascot Bobby Moore prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Manchester City FC at Old Trafford on April 5, 2025 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Bobby’s dream became reality when he accompanied Fernandes out at Old Trafford and in the process created a piece of history, becoming the first United mascot who uses a powerchair – it’s bright red in honour of his love for the club.

