Sir Jim Ratcliffe holds first meetings at Man Utd since buying stake in club

Sir Jim Ratcliffe held meetings at Old Trafford on Tuesday in his first visit to the home of Manchester United since the billionaire’s deal to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club was announced on Christmas Eve.
By PA Sport
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 17:30 GMT
Ratcliffe was joined by INEOS director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford and executive Jean-Claude Blanc, who are both due to join United’s football board once Ratcliffe’s investment has been ratified by the Premier League.

Further meetings are due to take place at both Old Trafford and the club’s Carrington training ground during the ratification process, which is expected to take several weeks.

Under the terms of Ratcliffe’s £1.2billion deal to purchase a stake in the club from the Glazer family, his INEOS group will take responsibility for United’s footballing operations, and the meetings are intended to help his team get to know the club and to inform planning.

Former British Cycling boss Brailsford was in the stands for United’s come-from-behind home win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day, and for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

United’s next match is the FA Cup tie away to League One Wigan on Monday evening.

