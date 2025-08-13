Swansea City fans all saying the same thing about 'absolutely magnificent' Northern Ireland star after scoring maiden goal

Swansea City head coach Alan Sheehan believes Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith can become “a very good player for us” after scoring his first goal in their 3-1 EFL Trophy success over Crawley Town – and the club’s fans are also getting excited.

Galbraith joined the Championship outfit from Leyton Orient earlier this summer on an initial three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The former Linfield youngster, who departed Windsor Park for Premier League giants Manchester United in 2017, became Orient’s record sale in a deal believed to be worth around £1.6million after scoring six goals and providing seven assists in League One last term.

It’s that form which has helped Galbraith establish himself in Northern Ireland’s senior squad once again and he’s set to play an important role in their upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

Northern Ireland's Ethan Galbraith has impressed at Swansea City. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Orient manager Richie Wellens previously stated his belief that Galbraith is a “Premier League player in the making” and new boss Sheehan can see the 24-year-old making a big impact this season.

After describing Tuesday’s performance as “excellent”, Sheehan told the BBC: "He is a player we are integrating.

"He has good technical ability. We just need to get that level of consistency and he can be a very good player for us."

Galbraith started in Swansea’s weekend Championship opener against Middlesbrough and will likely be involved once again on Saturday when Sheehan’s side host Sheffield United.

Despite only being at the club for a matter of weeks, Galbraith has already made his mark in Wales and fans were singing his praises on social media after a midweek masterclass where he was named Swansea’s ‘Player of the Match’.

Marty posted: “Ethan Galbraith is an absolutely magnificent footballer. Will end up at whatever level he wants to.”

Ashley said: “Ethan Galbraith is very, very, VERY good at football. Stunning performance tonight.”

Ryan believes his club have pulled off a major transfer coup, posting: “Ethan Galbraith what a player. Signing.of.the.season.”

Leo simply stated: “Ethan Galbraith is the best footballer in the world.”

Steven said: “Ethan Galbraith has been head and shoulders above everyone on that pitch. What a signing. Carried the team on his back this game.”

After securing a deal for Galbraith in July, Swansea’s global head of analysis and recruitment, Adam Worth, admitted they’d been tracking the Glengormley native for some time.

