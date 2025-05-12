Liverpool’s players were “gutted” to learn of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave but captain Virgil van Dijk insists the full-back and the rest of the players will deal with Anfield’s toxic fall-out together.

The England international’s introduction as a 67th-minute substitute in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, just six days after he confirmed he would not be extending a contract which expires next month, was greeted with boos from large numbers inside the ground.

That continued with every touch made by the former academy graduate, who has a 20-year association with the club, and there was no any respite at the final whistle with Luis Diaz offering a consoling arm while Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo showed their disapproval towards supporters.

Alexander-Arnold’s decision was not a huge surprise, as links to Real Madrid have grown all season, but the intensity of the reception inside Anfield was.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold embraces team-mate and Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley at Anfield on Sunday. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The players have had slightly longer than the general public to process the ramifications of the 26-year-old’s desire to seek a new challenge but it has been tough even for them.

“We are gutted that he’s not here with us next year because he’s a fantastic player with outstanding, exceptional qualities that we have seen over the last seven years,” said Van Dijk.

“The (crowd) reaction happened. He has to deal with it. We as a team have to deal with that as well.

“I wasn’t really expecting something, to be honest, but I think maybe he expected this. It’s not easy, not at all. We’re here for him anyway.”

Alexander-Arnold’s decision about needing a change of scenery appears to have been made a long time ago.

But with the contract situations of Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah also up in the air for a long period – both signed two-year extensions last month – the captain admits he had enough on his plate to get too involved in trying to persuade his fellow defender to stay.

“You can’t compare our situation – me and Mo in this case – with Trent,” added the Netherlands international.

“I was very happy to eventually come to an agreement with the club.

“Obviously it’s not really a Liverpool thing to go about it the way we did with me and Mo but, like I said when it was announced, I’m happy and proud to extend because for me there is no other place to be at this point.

“Everyone shares different opinions and he feels like he has done it all – and he did it – and he wants to try something different.

“You are speaking about one of the biggest clubs of all in Real Madrid, who he might go to as I read in the media.

“I was sorting my own stuff out, I had to secure my future as well and I was quite busy doing that.

“There were loads of other options but Liverpool is the place for me.”

Forward Luis Diaz, who has been regularly linked to Barcelona, has insisted he wants to stay at Anfield “for many years”.

“From the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team,” he told Telemundo.

“We’ll be talking about it, we’ll talk about it. For me, I would stay however many years it takes, it also depends on the club, everything.