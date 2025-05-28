Rangers and Liverpool have delivered warm tributes in memory of Willie Stevenson, a title-winning player with both clubs who has died at the age of 85.

The left-half represented the two giants across a successful decade-long spell covering the late 1950s and 1960s.

The Edinburgh-born Stevenson also represented Stoke City, Tranmere Rovers and Macclesfield Town plus clubs in South Africa (Hellenic), Canada (Vancouver Whitecaps) and Republic of Ireland (Limerick).

A message posted on the official Liverpool club website stated: "Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former player Willie Stevenson.

Former Rangers player Willie Stevenson with Liverpool in 1963. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"Stevenson, who made 241 appearances for the club in the 1960s, has died at the age of 85.

"A skilful left-half, Edinburgh-born Stevenson was signed by Bill Shankly from Rangers in October 1962 and was a key member of the team that won First Division titles in 1964 and 1966, as well as the Reds’ first FA Cup in 1965.

"He missed only nine league matches in his first four full seasons at Anfield and also collected a runners-up medal in the 1966 Cup Winners’ Cup.

"Stevenson scored 18 goals for Liverpool, including the penalty that clinched a 2-0 semi-final win over Chelsea en route to the historic FA Cup success of 1965.

"His final appearance for the club came in November 1967, three days after he marked his Anfield swansong by netting a late spot-kick winner to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1.

"Stevenson then moved to Stoke City in December 1967 and would later represent Tranmere Rovers, Vancouver Whitecaps, Limerick and Macclesfield Town before hanging up his boots."

Stevenson was quoted on the Liverpool website as follows: “I’d just like to think I’d been a good player, I did my best for the club.

“I loved playing for the club.

“To win the Scottish Cup, the Scottish league and the FA Cup and the two league titles with Liverpool, that’s not bad achievements – I’ve been very fortunate.”

The statement ended with: “The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool FC are with Willie’s loved ones at this sad time. RIP Willie Stevenson 1939-2025.”

A Rangers tribute was also posted on the club’s official website, as follows: “Everyone at Rangers is saddened to have learned of the passing of former player Willie Stevenson at the age of 85.

“Stevenson made more than 100 appearances for the Light Blues, lifting the Scottish League title in 1959 and the Scottish Cup the following season.

“After leaving Ibrox in 1962 he moved to Bill Shankly’s Liverpool where he won two First Division titles, one FA Cup and three Charity Shields, before stints with Stoke City, Tranmere Rovers, Vancouver Whitecaps and finishing his career with Macclesfield Town.

“The thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Willie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Tranmere Rovers chairman Mark Palios, a former team-mate of Stevenson, described him over the club’s social media platforms as follows: “Willie was a classical ball-playing midfielder who made those around him look good.

“He was massively influential in the development of the young side that Ron Yeats put together, with the likes of Bobby Tynan, Ronnie Moore and Dickie Johnson.