VIDEO: "You see the kids coming in with 'Bradley' on the back of their shirts" - the home impact of Conor Bradley's Liverpool rise
The 20-year-old’s development back home included time under the guidance of the Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts system before a transfer across the water to Liverpool in 2019.
His Premier League debut this month against Bournemouth marked the first Liverpool assist by a Northern Ireland-born player since Sammy Smyth against Middlesbrough in 1954.
Bradley followed that up last weekend with assists for both Darwin Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch in the FA Cup success over Norwich City.
He can also count full performances to help Liverpool defeat Fulham over two semi-final legs of the EFL Cup within a dream start to the New Year.
Dixie Robinson has decades of experience helping develop young players – including Bradley – as part of roles within Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts.
He recently highlighted in a video interview how “it will take something to top what Conor has done” and his delight at now “you see the kids coming into our indoor community programme with ‘Bradley’ on the back of their shirts”.
Robinson also told News Letter sports editor Patrick Van Dort how Bradley was “always enthusiastic” and “infectious within the group” with “energy levels and athleticism something else”.
Plus Robinson spoke with pride of the “pathway” open to players from the Irish League into professional football across the water.
Bradley’s senior Liverpool debut arrived in the Carabao Cup across the 2021-22 campaign at Norwich City.
He returned to the Anfield club over the summer after a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers which included EFL Trophy success at Wembley and two ‘Player of the Year’ awards.