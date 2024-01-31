Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old’s development back home included time under the guidance of the Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts system before a transfer across the water to Liverpool in 2019.

His Premier League debut this month against Bournemouth marked the first Liverpool assist by a Northern Ireland-born player since Sammy Smyth against Middlesbrough in 1954.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley followed that up last weekend with assists for both Darwin Nunez and Ryan Gravenberch in the FA Cup success over Norwich City.

Northern Ireland-born Conor Bradley saluting the Liverpool fans during a recent first-team appearance for the Premier League club. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

He can also count full performances to help Liverpool defeat Fulham over two semi-final legs of the EFL Cup within a dream start to the New Year.

Dixie Robinson has decades of experience helping develop young players – including Bradley – as part of roles within Dungannon United Youth and Dungannon Swifts.

He recently highlighted in a video interview how “it will take something to top what Conor has done” and his delight at now “you see the kids coming into our indoor community programme with ‘Bradley’ on the back of their shirts”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson also told News Letter sports editor Patrick Van Dort how Bradley was “always enthusiastic” and “infectious within the group” with “energy levels and athleticism something else”.

Plus Robinson spoke with pride of the “pathway” open to players from the Irish League into professional football across the water.

Bradley’s senior Liverpool debut arrived in the Carabao Cup across the 2021-22 campaign at Norwich City.