WATCH: 'The best day of his life' - Special video documents Belfast boy Bobby Moore's unforgettable Manchester United experience

Belfast boy Bobby Moore enjoyed an unforgettable experience on Sunday afternoon when he led Manchester United out for their derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford alongside Bruno Fernandes and a Premier League-produced video has now given more insight into the memorable occasion.

Seven-year-old Bobby, who was born with a rare genetic condition known as spinal muscular atrophy, caught the attention of Fernandes with a celebration that went viral after the Red Devils skipper scored in December’s win over rivals City.

Portuguese international Fernandes also received a letter from Bobby as part of the Premier League's Fan Mail series and invited the youngster along to United’s Carrington training base, where he took part in a powerchair football session.

Little did Bobby know that his day was about to get even better as after sharing lunch with Fernandes and getting a tour of the facility, he was invited to create history by becoming United’s first-ever wheelchair-using mascot.

In a new behind-the-scenes video released by the Premier League, which already has nearly 400,000 views after being released on Thursday afternoon, it shows Bobby meeting Fernandes at Carrington before manager Ruben Amorim introduces himself and calls players over, including Lisandro Martinez and Amad Diallo, to sign a shirt.

It shows the emotional scenes of Bobby’s father when his son is invited to accompany Fernandes, who said: “I will be happy to have you by my side.”

Reflecting on the experience, Bobby’s dad commented: “Just to see him there, it took my breath away. The best day of his life.”

Manchester United posted about young Bobby on their website prior to the weekend Premier League meeting which ended 0-0.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes with Belfast boy Bobby Moore. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

