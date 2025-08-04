Alexander Isak is facing showdown talks with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after returning to Tyneside.

The 25-year-old Sweden international headed back to Tyneside over the weekend after spending time working on his fitness at former club Real Sociedad as Premier League champions Liverpool formalised their interest in him with a £110million bid, which was swiftly rejected by the Magpies.

He reported to the club’s training headquarters on Monday morning as the rest of the squad returned from their pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea.

Isak missed the tour having cited a thigh injury amid fevered speculation over his future.

Newcastle have repeatedly insisted they have no intention of selling their star striker – who they value at around £150m – this summer.

But his indication that he wanted to explore the possibility of a move away from St James’ Park, where he still has three years remaining on his contract, has brought matters to a head.

Head coach Howe, who desperately wants to keep a player who has been a key figure in the club’s recent return to prominence, has been diplomatic about the situation in public but he is unlikely to take kindly to a disruption of the team ethic he has tried to build during him time at the helm.

Indeed, speaking to reporters before leaving Seoul after Sunday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Tottenham, he said: “You have to earn the right to train with us.

“We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad – you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”

It has proved a difficult summer for Newcastle, who have added Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale – on loan – to their squad while seeing midfielder Sean Longstaff and striker Callum Wilson leave.

However, they have also seen targets Dean Huijsen, Bryan Mbeumo, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, James Trafford and Liam Delap move elsewhere.

Another frontman was a priority even before Liverpool’s interest in Isak with inexperienced 22-year-old Will Osula currently the only back-up to the Swede.

The Magpies have tabled a bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko – also a target for Manchester United – and remain in discussions with the Bundesliga club while pursuing an interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

The success or otherwise of that mission could have a significant say in what happens with Isak, although the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the majority shareholder at St James’, and the player’s contractual situation would allow them to dig in their heels if they chose to do so.

