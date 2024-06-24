Simon Nicks (left) has been appointed assistant at Warrenpoint Town to manager Gary Boyle (right). (Photo by Warrenpoint Town)

​Northern Ireland youth international manager Simon Nicks has joined Irish League third-tier Warrenpoint Town as assistant manager.

Nicks, who recently helped guide Northern Ireland under 18s’ schoolboys to Centenary Shield success, is relishing a role alongside manager Gary Boyle with the Premier Intermediate League club.​

"I am delighted to come in as Gary's assistant and join the coaching staff at Warrenpoint Town,” said Nicks on social media following confirmation of the move. “The set-up and ambition here has really impressed me.

"It was great to get out and work with the players this morning on the pitch ahead of the season ahead."

Boyle – the former Newry City AFC manager who moved last season to hometown club Warrenpoint – described Nicks’ arrival as “a huge addition to the backroom staff”.

Speaking recently on the official Warrenpoint Town club social media platforms, Boyle said: "Simon is a huge addition to the backroom staff.

“He takes this role in conjunction with the distinguished role of being manager of the NI Schoolboy international side and is a massive coup for the club as a whole.

“I have seen him work first hand and know he will be a terrific fit for our club.

"I am delighted to have him, and I am really excited to be working with him and know he can’t wait to get started.”