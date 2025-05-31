A closer look at Rangers’ new nine-man board following takeover
Five new directors are being appointed while Graeme Park, Julian Wolhardt, and Alastair Johnston are stepping down.
Here is a who’s who of the new-look nine-man board.
Andrew Cavenagh
The new Rangers chairman, who led the investment consortium, has founded three health insurance companies and is currently executive chairman of one of those, ParetoHealth. The Pennsylvania-based economics graduate was a goalkeeper and captain of his college team and his interest in football has taken him to watch “multiple” World Cups and European Championships. A club statement read: “As a founder and innovator, Cavenagh has decades of experience raising capital and strategically allocating it to build and sustain successful business models. Equally important, he has a proven track record of developing talent by empowering the right people in the right roles to drive results.”
Paraag Marathe
The new Rangers vice-chairman is also chairman of Leeds, who recently secured the Championship title with a club-record 100-points tally. Marathe started his sports career as a junior employee with the San Francisco 49ers. He is now executive vice-president of the NFL franchise’s football operations, which includes overseeing contracts and the analytics department. He is also president of 49ers Enterprises, the Californian outfit’s investment arm, which has purchased a stake in Rangers.
Eugene Schneur
The Miami-based housing developer is also a board member and co-owner of Leeds as part of his involvement with 49ers Enterprises. He co-founded a New York housing company which has more than 800 employees.
Andrew Clayton
Clayton is co-founder and vice-chairman of ParetoHealth. The economics graduate has a near 30-year career in insurance and risk management companies.
Mark Taber
Taber is managing director of Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. He has been on the board of more than a dozen health care firms.
Fraser Thornton
The outgoing chairman will remain on the board after being installed in December last year ahead of the planned takeover. Thornton is an experienced manager in the drinks industry.
Patrick Stewart
The chief executive was also appointed in December. The former commercial lawyer started his career and had an 18-year career with Manchester United, latterly as chief executive and director.
John Halsted
The Wyoming-based investor is remaining on the board. He was a founding partner of Pamplona Capital Partners. He became an investor in Rangers in 2021 through his family’s holding company, Perron Investments.
George Taylor
The Hong Kong-based Glasgow-born investment banker has been a non-executive director of Rangers since 2022. He has played a major role in the club’s financial restructuring and governance.
