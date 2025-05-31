The club's new American owners have promised a £20million injection into the football side of the Ibrox club after completing their takeover

The Rangers board has undergone major change after a takeover by an American-based consortium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five new directors are being appointed while Graeme Park, Julian Wolhardt, and Alastair Johnston are stepping down.

Here is a who’s who of the new-look nine-man board.

Andrew Cavenagh

The new Rangers chairman, who led the investment consortium, has founded three health insurance companies and is currently executive chairman of one of those, ParetoHealth. The Pennsylvania-based economics graduate was a goalkeeper and captain of his college team and his interest in football has taken him to watch “multiple” World Cups and European Championships. A club statement read: “As a founder and innovator, Cavenagh has decades of experience raising capital and strategically allocating it to build and sustain successful business models. Equally important, he has a proven track record of developing talent by empowering the right people in the right roles to drive results.”

Paraag Marathe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Rangers vice-chairman is also chairman of Leeds, who recently secured the Championship title with a club-record 100-points tally. Marathe started his sports career as a junior employee with the San Francisco 49ers. He is now executive vice-president of the NFL franchise’s football operations, which includes overseeing contracts and the analytics department. He is also president of 49ers Enterprises, the Californian outfit’s investment arm, which has purchased a stake in Rangers.

Eugene Schneur

The Miami-based housing developer is also a board member and co-owner of Leeds as part of his involvement with 49ers Enterprises. He co-founded a New York housing company which has more than 800 employees.

Andrew Clayton

Clayton is co-founder and vice-chairman of ParetoHealth. The economics graduate has a near 30-year career in insurance and risk management companies.

Mark Taber

Taber is managing director of Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. He has been on the board of more than a dozen health care firms.

Fraser Thornton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outgoing chairman will remain on the board after being installed in December last year ahead of the planned takeover. Thornton is an experienced manager in the drinks industry.

Patrick Stewart

The chief executive was also appointed in December. The former commercial lawyer started his career and had an 18-year career with Manchester United, latterly as chief executive and director.

John Halsted

The Wyoming-based investor is remaining on the board. He was a founding partner of Pamplona Capital Partners. He became an investor in Rangers in 2021 through his family’s holding company, Perron Investments.

George Taylor