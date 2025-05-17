Barry Ferguson fumes about disallowed goal as Rangers end season with Hibs draw

Barry Ferguson was left infuriated by one of the worst decisions he has ever seen and called for the introduction of goal-line technology after Rangers were on the wrong end of a pivotal first-half call in their season-concluding 2-2 draw away to Hibernian.

With Gers leading through an early Cyriel Dessers strike, Nico Raskin looked to have put them two ahead in the 15th minute but Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri scrambled the ball out from inside his own net and the hosts broke forward to equalise through Kieron Bowie.

After a lengthy VAR check, Hibs’ goal was allowed to stand, although pictures and replays indicated that Raskin’s effort crossed the line.

Raskin did get on the score-sheet in the second half but Hibs equalised for a second time through Martin Boyle.

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson arrives before the William Hill Premiership match at Easter Road, Edinburgh. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

It was the second time in a few days referee Nick Walsh was cast at the centre of a significant William Hill Premiership flashpoint after his contentious decision to award Ross County a stoppage-time penalty against Dundee on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to get myself in trouble but it was baffling,” said Ferguson. “I saw it when it happened, watched it at half-time and at the end. What’s the point?

“Nick won’t speak. The fourth official was brand new but the referee wasn’t interested. It should be getting checked by VAR, that’s why we have it.

“It’s clearly over the line so it was disappointing. That was mind-blowing. It’s another reason why we need goal-line technology. But you don’t need technology for that incident. It’s clear to see it’s over the line.

“It’s got to be up there with the worst I’ve seen. The first thing I did was look at our monitor and it was clear as day.

“It (refereeing) has to get better because some of the decisions are so poor, it’s unreal at times. I’m not going on just about Rangers. I watched a penalty incident in midweek with the same referee and same VAR. What does that say?”

The draw means second-placed Gers have won only six of their 15 matches under interim boss Ferguson, who is expected to make way for a new manager as the Ibrox club embark on a new era under their incoming American owners.

“I hope it’s not my last game but we’ll see over the next couple of days,” said the 47-year-old.

“I know I can do the job if I get the right tools. We’ll see what happens in the coming days. Whatever happens, I’ll support whoever gets the job.”

Hibs boss David Gray, whose side secured third place in midweek, praised both sets of players for their committed approach to a match that had little riding on it.

“I think it’s probably fitting that we didn’t lose the game today with how the season’s gone,” said Gray, whose side have not lost at home since November 9.

