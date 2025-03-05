Barry Ferguson will 'work my backside off' to transform Rangers fortunes ahead of UEFA Europa League trip to Fenerbahce
Ferguson’s temporary reign began with a come-from-behind 4-2 Scottish Premiership win over Kilmarnock but the Ibrox outfit suffered another setback on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Motherwell, leaving them trailing leaders Celtic by 16 points.
Rangers will switch their focus to European duties on Thursday evening when they face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League while their next league task will be a trip to Celtic Park on March 16.
Questions have been asked of a Rangers squad that are far off the Premiership pace and were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park, but Ferguson maintains belief that things will improve.
"I know I have good players,” he said. “When you're at Rangers, it's not just about being a good player - you need to have other attributes and I seen a lot of the attributes that are needed to be a Rangers player against Kilmarnock, but I didn't see that in the first 45 minutes (on Saturday) which frustrates and angers me...at times I couldn't believe what I was watching.
"I've been privileged to be at this club, to play, to captain, come back as an ambassador and now as caretaker manager, so they are clear on what this place is all about.
"There's no doubt in my mind that there are players here that are good enough. I'm still positive on it.
"I want to win every single game and I know that's not possible.
"My shoulders aren't going to drop - I need to be positive. I need to go and work with them and that's what we're going to be doing.
"I'm going to work my backside off to make sure this gets sorted. They understand it. Rangers fans can accept not playing well, but what Rangers fans can't accept is when their team gets run over in the first 45 minutes.
"Going forward you'll probably see a difference because I'm starting to get players back and that's something I'm looking forward to because you need competition for places.”
Ferguson was appointed until the end of this season after Philippe Clement was dismissed following last month’s Premiership defeat to St Mirren with former boss Steven Gerrard amongst the favourites to take the position on a permanent basis.
The likes of Russell Martin, Derek McInnes and Sean Dyche are all contenders according to the bookmakers and Ferguson insists some stars could be playing for the futures in the coming weeks.
"When a new manager comes in you're playing for your future because they could want to change a lot of things,” he added. “The players have given me everything, listened and understood the way we want to play.
"They understand what it means to play at a club like this. It's all about winning games."
