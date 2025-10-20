Danny Rohl - pictured in 2024 - who is close to being named as the new Rangers boss, PA news agency understands. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Danny Rohl is close to being named as the new Rangers boss, PA news agency understands.

The 36-year-old former Sheffield Wednesday head coach had ruled himself out of the race to become Russell Martin’s successor last week when Kevin Muscat appeared to be front runner.

However, it emerged on Sunday night that no agreement could be reached with the former Gers player which threw the Ibrox club into managerial limbo ahead of the Thursday night’s Europa League clash with Brann in Norway.

Former Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard – who won the 2021 William Hill Premiership title with Rangers before he ultimately left for Aston Villa – had been an early bookmakers’ favourite but had ruled himself out of a return to Ibrox.

If Rohl was not first choice, it appears that he is the final choice.

Previously an assistant manager at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and the Germany national team, he had steered Wednesday out of relegation trouble in the Sky Bet Championship in 2023/24.

The German led The Owls to a 12th-place league finish in his only full season as a manager before leaving the troubled Yorkshire club in July.

Rangers’ Under-19 boss Stevie Smith was in interim charge for the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday.

Former Gers defender Smith took over first-team training along with B team coach Brian Gilmour, goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen, on Martin’s departure.

The Ibrox club sit sixth in the William Hill Premiership with nine points from eight fixtures and are 13 points behind leaders Hearts.

Gers fans disgruntled by the failure of Martin, the start to the season where Rangers were also bounced out of the Champions League play-off on a 9-1 aggregate defeat by Belgian side Club Brugge, and latterly the new boss recruitment process, have turned against chief executive Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell.