Rangers fans can expect to see more of Dujon Sterling after the versatile Englishman made a big impression on boss Philippe Clement.

The 24-year-old, who is primarily a right-back, signed a four-year deal with the Light Blues in joining from Chelsea in May.

Sterling has taken time to make his mark at Ibrox and has started only twice this season but three substitute appearances in a week in three different positions has caught the eye of the Rangers boss.

Sterling replaced right-back and captain James Tavernier in the win over St Mirren, came on at left-back for Ridvan Yilmaz in the midweek victory at Hearts and then was asked to play midfield in Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Dundee after Jose Cifuentes was sent off just before the break, and Clement again liked what he seen.

Rangers' Dujon Sterling could be in line for more appearances in the coming weeks after impressing. PIC: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

He told RangersTV: “He played a really good game in a position he never plays.

“But I see what I see in training, he is working hard.

“He wants to get minutes in whatever position and he was important against Hearts as left full-back, then in midfield (against Dundee), he can play right full-back and he can also play as a winger.

“So if he keeps pushing like that then he will get more minutes in the next couple of weeks, that’s clear because he deserves it.”

Rangers began a key week in the season by getting an early fright from the Taysiders in an eventful cinch Premiership encounter.

Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko stunned the home fans with a goal in the fifth minute but the Light Blues responded with a strike from Cyriel Dessers, a penalty from Tavernier after a VAR intervention, and a header from Abdallah Sima.

Cifuentes was sent off by referee Kevin Clancy for a foul on Bakayoko after another VAR review, a decision which will cost him his place in the Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen next week.

That Hampden showpiece comes after Thursday’s final Europa League group game against Real Betis in Seville where Rangers need victory to guarantee a place in the last 16 of the competition, although they are already assured of some form of European football after the new year.

Clement, who has gone unbeaten in 12 games since becoming Rangers boss, said: “The team has made a big step forward if I compare with two or three months ago, it is a total difference in that way and it needs to stay like that all season.

“I demand that everybody fights really hard for each other in whatever position they have to play, which they did, and we get a deserved victory.”

Dundee boss Tony Docherty believes his side could have made better use of the numerical advantage.

The visitors never really looked like they would overcome their 10-man opponents and Docherty said: “We put on wide players in Charlie Reilly and Scott Tiffoney and we needed to feed them more.

“We’ll take ownership of that and make sure we get better at that.