Robinson, who was born in Lisburn, has worked wonders at Scottish Premiership side St Mirren this season, guiding them into fourth spot and also led the Paisley outfit to a 2-0 home victory over Celtic in September.

Their superb run of form has caused other clubs to look at Robinson as a managerial option and Romano tweeted on Friday that the 48-year-old has attracted interest from teams in Scotland and England.

"Stephen Robinson has growing interest from England and Scotland, clubs are following him after guiding St Mirren to 4th in the Scottish Premiership with limited budget and resources,” he said. "He’s currently under contract until June 2024.”

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson

After a playing career that started with Tottenham Hotspur and earned seven international caps for Northern Ireland, Robinson moved into management with Oldham Athletic in 2016.

He also had spells in charge of Motherwell and Morecambe before making the switch to St Mirren in February 2022.

Robinson was heavily linked with the Northern Ireland job before the Irish FA reappointed Michael O’Neill and was reportedly amongst the contenders to take over at Luton Town in November.

Aberdeen, who St Mirren defeated 3-1 on Wednesday evening, are without a boss after sacking Jim Goodwin following an abysmal run of form, which included a cup shock against Darvel.