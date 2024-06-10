Former Crusaders and Glentoran defender Aidan Wilson has signed for Airdrieonians after returning to Scotland

The 25-year-old, who made two senior appearances for Rangers after making the breakthrough at Ibrox, has become the club’s third summer signing.

Wilson, who has also had spells with Edinburgh City and Forfar throughout his career, said: “I’m delighted - it’s good to get things sorted and I’m looking forward to getting in and getting started. I’ve played all over the place, but I see myself as a centre-half. Having a chat with the gaffer, the way he plays should suit me down to a tee.

“He’s trying to create an environment where you’re going to get better and learn, so I’m really looking forward to it and hopefully I can do well.”

Airdrieonians manager Rhys McCabe said: "Aidan’s been a target that we’ve been pursuing for a number of weeks, and again he fits the model here.

“He’s got good experience in two or three positions at the back, having played over 100 games in the last couple of seasons and being a big part of his previous clubs. I think he can add real quality and he’ll prove to be a very good addition to the squad."

Wilson would win the Irish Cup at Crusaders before crossing the city to join Glentoran.