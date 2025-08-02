Former Linfield youngster makes Cyprus switch with Rangers confirming 'conditional obligation to buy' clause

Northern Ireland international Ross McCausland has joined Cypriot First Division side Aris Limassol on a loan deal from Rangers – and the Scottish giants have confirmed a “conditional obligation to buy” clause is included.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCausland arrived at Ibrox from Linfield in 2019 and went on to establish himself in the senior ranks, making 29 Scottish Premiership appearances during the 2023/24 campaign and a further 13 last term.

It was Northern Ireland legend Steven Davis who introduced McCausland into the first-team fold on a permanent basis and his run of games continued under Philippe Clement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCausland, who has earned five Northern Ireland caps, had fallen out of favour with Rangers – his last competitive appearance came in a 2-2 league draw against Aberdeen where the 22-year-old was sent off.

Ross McCausland has left Rangers in a loan move to Aris. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

New manager Russell Martin has decided McCausland isn’t in his plans and has brought in the likes of Djeidi Gassama and Mikey Moore, who joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

McCausland’s first involvement for Aris will likely come in their Conference League qualifying showdown with AEK next week before they get their league campaign underway on August 23.

“Rangers can confirm attacker Ross McCausland has joined Aris Limassol on-loan until the end of the season,” the club posted on their website. “The deal also contains a conditional obligation to buy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“McCausland, who has 64 appearances and seven goals under his belt for Gers, heads to the Cypriot First Division side, who are also going through Conference League qualifying at present. He heads to Aris with the best wishes of everyone at the Rangers.”

McCausland scored his first league goal for Rangers against Kilmarnock in January 2024 and was nominated for PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year.

He started as Rangers secured League Cup glory by defeating Aberdeen 1-0 in a Hampden Park showpiece thanks to James Tavernier’s strike.

McCausland signed a contract extension in November 2023 to keep him at Ibrox until 2027, but has now opted to join Aris after receiving interest from across Europe and America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Antrim native previously spoke about fulfilling his dream of playing for Rangers and the role Davis has played in his career.

“I grew up a Rangers fan so I know what it means to play for this club and I know what this club means to the fans so I give my all in every game,” he told the club’s website after the 2023/24 campaign. “Playing for Rangers is a dream come true for me.

“Steven Davis has had a huge influence on my career and everybody knows how successful he was here. What a player.

“What he has done with Rangers was amazing and I don’t think anyone will ever forget that. I just wish him all the best with his retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is still involved with Northern Ireland and I saw him when I was away during the summer. He has so much experience and I can pick up the phone and speak to him for advice.

“Not everybody gets the chance to talk to someone like that. He has done everything in the game and when he was interim manager he gave me so much good information and my chance to play.