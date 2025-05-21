Former Rangers star believes Steve Davis would be 'an asset' to Glasgow giants amid return links alongside Steven Gerrard

David Healy believes former Northern Ireland team-mate Steven Davis would be “an asset” if he were to become part of Rangers’ new-look coaching staff.

Reports in recent days have suggested Steven Gerrard, who won a Scottish Premiership title at Ibrox before departing for Premier League outfit Aston Villa, is heavy favourite to make a return with Davis potentially forming part of his backroom team in Glasgow.

Davis enjoyed a hugely successful playing career, racking up 140 international caps alongside winning four Premiership crowns, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups across spells with Rangers.

He was briefly placed in interim charge of the senior side in October 2023 following Michael Beale’s departure and has gained further coaching experience as part of Michael O’Neill’s backroom staff at Northern Ireland.

The 40-year-old played a key part in Rangers’ last title triumph under Gerrard, making 35 league appearances throughout the 2020/21 campaign, and Healy, who has won six Gibson Cup crowns in nine full seasons at Linfield, believes Davis would make an impact if handed the opportunity.

"Steve has had the privilege and the honour of being in (at Rangers as a coach) for a little bit and I don't think it fazed him," Healy told BBC Sport. "I don't think anything ever fazed Steve as a player or as a person.

"He's pretty relaxed, he's pretty comfortable in his own tone and what he wants to say.

"If Rangers feel, when the new manager comes in, whoever he's going to be, feels there's an opportunity for Steve to go in. I think Steve would be an asset to have at Rangers, no matter who the manager is."

It’s widely expected Gerrard, who ended the club’s decade-long wait for Premiership glory, will take on the reins once again with Barry Ferguson departing his interim role last week.

The likes of Davide Ancelotti – the son of Real Madrid boss Carlo – and Russell Martin are also considered contenders, and Healy feels learning from O’Neill will put Davis in a strong position for future success.