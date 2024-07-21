Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland youth international Makenzie Kirk is looking to carry his fine goalscoring form into the Scottish Premiership after joining father Andy at St Johnstone.

Andy Kirk started his senior playing career with Glentoran, winning the 1997/98 Irish Cup and played a key role in their Irish League triumph the following season, scoring 26 goals – form which earned him a move across the water to Hearts.

He went on to star for the likes of Boston United, Northampton Town and Dunfermline United alongside earning 11 caps for Northern Ireland, and now 20-year-old son Makenzie is looking to follow in his footsteps after also impressing at Hearts, netting 43 goals in 48 games for their B team in the Lowland League.

Having signed a two-year contract on Friday, Kirk made his club debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup victory over Morton and is keen to take the next step in his career.

Northern Ireland youth international Makenzie Kirk has joined father Andy at St Johnstone after signing a two-year contract. PIC: St Johnstone FC

Andy has been assistant manager to Craig Levein at St Johnstone since November and helped them steer clear of potential relegation trouble last season, finishing ahead of 11th-placed Ross County on goal difference.

“I am really pleased to get things sorted,” Makenzie, who has made four appearances for Northern Ireland’s U19s told St Johnstone’s website. “It is the next step for my career and it is the right thing for me to do, to move on from Hearts.

“I would like to thank everyone from Hearts for the last few years and I am now really looking forward to getting started here with St Johnstone.

“I started really well last season at Hearts. I scored 28 goals before Christmas. I love to score goals, get in behind and work hard off the ball. That is what you get from me.

“You have to be there to score goals and that is one thing I have always been good at. I like to get on the end of things and put it in the back of the net.”

Levein added: “I have known Makenzie for a number of years now and I know how talented he is in front of goal. I have watched him develop and his pace, power and goals can certainly help us.

“His goals for Hearts speak for themselves and I’m sure he will bring that goal scoring quality to McDiarmid Park going forward.”

Kirk signed his first professional contract with Hearts in 2020 and produced a number of impressive performances while progressing through the ranks, but head coach Steven Naismith says the strength of competition at Tynecastle made it difficult for the young striker to breakthrough into the first team squad.

“Makenzie is at an age where he wants to play first-team football,” he told the club’s website. “The competition at Hearts for a striker’s place is fierce, with the likes of Lawrence Shankland, Liam Boyce, Kyosuke Tagawa and Kenneth Vargas all vying for positions, as well as James Wilson, who came through the academy, and other forward players.