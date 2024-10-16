Interim chairman John Gilligan tells Rangers fans to stop using pyrotechnics
A fine of approximately £11,500 for the release of flares at the 4-1 Europa League defeat at home to Lyon earlier in the month followed a bill of around £15,900 for a similar incident in the 2-0 away win over Swedish side Malmo.
Gilligan reported positively on the refurbished work on the Copland Stand but had a message for the "small minority" who have caused concern and cost the club money.
He told the club's official website: "Having been in the role of interim chairman for around a month now, I wanted to give supporters an update on matters across the club.
"It is great to be back in our Ibrox home, where domestically we have taken maximum points and no goals conceded.
"Of course, there are some finishing works to be undertaken in the Copland… At its core, the Copland project was designed to create a new, first-class facility for our disabled supporters.
"It has been heartening to hear their extremely positive feedback thus far on the new disabled sections, with an enormous difference to the matchday experience for the supporters now housed there.
"After a fantastic result in Malmo, we were all disappointed with the Europa League result against Lyon, but I was proud to see the supporters staying with Philippe (Clement) and the team until the final whistle.
"The biggest disappointment of that evening, however, was the actions of a small minority of supporters, whose use of pyrotechnics at the match has seen the club fined E13,750 by UEFA. This is in addition to a E19,000 fine for a similar incident in the match with Malmo.
"My message is the use of pyrotechnics must stop and stop now at all of our matches home and away!
"Not only could the repercussions become ever-larger for the club, many supporters have difficulty coping with the effects of pyrotechnics, whether that be the smoke or loud bangs they produce.
"It is desperately unfair for any Rangers supporter to come to a match and be affected in such a manner."
Gilligan also confirmed that director of football operations Creag Robertson "will leave in the coming weeks to pursue new opportunities" while the search to fill the vacant chairman and chief executive officer posts continues.