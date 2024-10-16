Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Interim chairman John Gilligan has told Rangers fans that the use of pyrotechnics "must stop" after UEFA twice fined the Govan club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fine of approximately £11,500 for the release of flares at the 4-1 Europa League defeat at home to Lyon earlier in the month followed a bill of around £15,900 for a similar incident in the 2-0 away win over Swedish side Malmo.

Gilligan reported positively on the refurbished work on the Copland Stand but had a message for the "small minority" who have caused concern and cost the club money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the club's official website: "Having been in the role of interim chairman for around a month now, I wanted to give supporters an update on matters across the club.

File photo of Rangers fans with flares in the stands earlier in October

"It is great to be back in our Ibrox home, where domestically we have taken maximum points and no goals conceded.

"Of course, there are some finishing works to be undertaken in the Copland… At its core, the Copland project was designed to create a new, first-class facility for our disabled supporters.

"It has been heartening to hear their extremely positive feedback thus far on the new disabled sections, with an enormous difference to the matchday experience for the supporters now housed there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a fantastic result in Malmo, we were all disappointed with the Europa League result against Lyon, but I was proud to see the supporters staying with Philippe (Clement) and the team until the final whistle.

"The biggest disappointment of that evening, however, was the actions of a small minority of supporters, whose use of pyrotechnics at the match has seen the club fined E13,750 by UEFA. This is in addition to a E19,000 fine for a similar incident in the match with Malmo.

"My message is the use of pyrotechnics must stop and stop now at all of our matches home and away!

"Not only could the repercussions become ever-larger for the club, many supporters have difficulty coping with the effects of pyrotechnics, whether that be the smoke or loud bangs they produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is desperately unfair for any Rangers supporter to come to a match and be affected in such a manner."