The Rangers defender’s short-term aim is simply to enjoy a period of prolonged productivity, with Connor Goldson’s suspension for the midweek league match with Hibs likely to give Souttar a window to start for a third match in succession.

There are wider goals, too. Rangers remain actively in pursuit of three trophies to add to the Viaplay Cup secured before Christmas, while the tantalising prospect of representing Scotland in this summer’s European Championships serves as additional motivation. Souttar has experienced enough heartache to never take anything for granted but the former Hearts player strikes an upbeat note as he sizes up what potentially lies ahead.

“Yeah, I feel good,” he confirmed. “The gaffer has obviously been rotating me, Balo [Leon Balogun] and Ben [Davies]. Connor has come out for a couple of games. It’s just about making sure that when you are in, you take that opportunity.

"For me, it’s about staying fit, staying healthy and when I’m playing, making sure I’m on it. We’ve got a lot of games coming up.

"We’ve just come through a spell over the festive period where we had so many games too.

"It’s natural that you pick up injuries during those kinds of hectic runs with boys having to play as many minutes as they have. So everybody is going to be needed again with this next busy period approaching.

"The manager has already said that, so getting guys like Borna [Barisic], Ryan [Jack] and Tom [Lawrence] back is massive for us, not just off the pitch but on it too.”

The Rangers players rolled back the years to ensure safe passage through their fourth-round Scottish Cup tie away to Dumbarton on Saturday night in conditions and on a pitch that many wouldn’t have experienced since the early days of their careers.

“We’ve all played in these before,” added Souttar. “This is what Scottish football is all about. I enjoyed it!

"I grew up playing on pitches like that. Everyone who has come through the ranks.

"You play on different fields and parks and they are all like that.