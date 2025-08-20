John Souttar: Rangers believe we can respond to Club Brugge thumping

John Souttar insists Rangers have the belief to overcome Club Brugge in their Champions League play-off despite their calamitous 3-1 first-leg defeat on Tuesday night.

A vibrant Ibrox took only three minutes to descend into uproar when defender Nasser Djiga allowed a long ball go past him in what seemed a moment of confusion with Jack Butland and Romeo Vermant gleefully lofted the ball over the keeper.

When unmarked Jorne Spileers steered in a second from a corner in the seventh minute the home supporters again exploded in anger and there were only 20 minutes on the clock when Brandon Mechele fired in an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box.

Brazilian striker Danilo pulled a goal back four minutes after the break and Russell Martin’s ragged side rallied but face a monumental task in the second leg in Belgium next Wednesday night.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland reacts during the UEFA Champions League, play-off, first leg match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

However, Souttar said: “I thought we brought the pressure on ourselves, conceding those two goals in the manner that we did, the third one as well.

“That brings pressure on yourself and it makes everything harder.

“We have to go over there and we have to be on the front foot, we can’t afford to give away goals like we did and we have to implement our game plan on them instead of giving them the start we did on Tuesday.

“There is the belief.

“We have had big results in Europe away from home in the last few years so there is that belief but there is no point in saying it, we have to show it next week.”

Souttar admits the game plan was shredded by the poor start to the game which left Rangers with a huge task.

The Scotland defender said: “I thought the game plan was good but when we concede goals like we did, we are going to make anything difficult and we did that in the first half.

“To concede two goals in the manner we did, it puts us on the back foot, gives them confidence and makes them comfortable.

“When we have had good European nights, Ibrox is a place where opposition teams don’t feel comfortable and I think we gave them that comfort.

“So if you give teams that comfort, it is a lot easier for them to play out from the back and take that pass, that risk, be more relaxed, and we give them that luxury.

“And it’s important when you have European games here that we get the crowd on our side, we make them uncomfortable, that is one of our biggest assets.

“So you see what happens when we don’t do that.

“The second half we were a bit better, we made them more uncomfortable but the damage was done in the first half.

“You can plan for anything, but you can’t plan for those two goals like that, especially in an occasion like that.