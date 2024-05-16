Leon King looks to Rangers team-mate Dujon Sterling for inspiration
The 20-year-old centre-back made his first start in almost a year in the 5-2 cinch Premiership win over Dundee at Ibrox on Tuesday.
King revealed he has been experimenting with different positions as he looks to progress his career under Philippe Clement and “100 per cent” looks to Dujon Sterling as inspiration.
Sterling, 24, has played in defence, midfield and attack for the Light Blues this season since signing from Chelsea last summer.
King said: “I don’t really think in modern day football you are stuck to one position as such.
“I think you need to be able to play in more than one position, it gives you a better chance as well.
“If the manager wants me to play anywhere else I will play there.
“He (Sterling) has been amazing all season.
“I think if he was put in goal he would do well there as well. He has been great and I have loved training with Dujon all season.”
It was only the fifth appearance of the season for King who played in the Champions League for Rangers at the start of the 2022-23 season before eventually losing his place.
However, he is keen to resume his Ibrox career and is ready to play a part in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25 if required.
He said: “It is hard (being out) but again that’s football. At a club like Rangers especially you’re not going to expect to play every single game, every single minute.
“It is about biding your time, working hard in training and taking your chance when you get it.
“Still a long way to go, still at the start of my career. I just need to bide my time and keep working hard. I obviously want to be at this club so hopefully I will progress.
“All the talks (with Clement) have been very positive.
“It is just about biding my time and when I get the chance to take it with both hands.
“I have been training and playing in different positions which is only going to benefit myself.
“I will play wherever the manager wants me to play and hopefully more often.
“If the manager calls upon me for the final I will be ready.”
