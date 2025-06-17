Lyall Cameron calls Rangers switch 'a privilege'
Cameron's summer arrival was announced in February following a pre-contract deal and the 22-year-old admits he was desperate to move to Ibrox from Dundee.
The Scotland Under-21 international told the Rangers website: "It is amazing to walk in the door, it is a privilege really. I have been looking forward to it for a long time.
"It was a no-brainer as soon as Rangers came in, I was desperate to be here. It is obviously a massive club and the history and everything about it is just amazing. Being from Scotland, I know what the club stands for, so I just wanted to jump at the chance.
"It is a new project, they are looking to build, improve and win leagues again and I really wanted to be a part of it. I want to come here, make an impression, do as well as possible and get this club back to where it belongs."
Cameron arrives with more than 150 first-team games under his belt, the vast majority with Dundee as well as experience on loan with Peterhead and Montrose. Despite playing in a team that were battling relegation until the final day of the William Hill Premiership season, Cameron delivered 14 goals and nine assists last season.
"From a personal perspective my numbers were good for a midfielder, so I enjoyed it in that way, but it didn't come without difficult days to be honest," he said. "We had quite a few bad results and we were hanging around the bottom of the league where no one wants to be.
"It is a learning process, and I feel like I have learned a lot of things at Dundee which can benefit me going forward in my career.
"I have played in Scotland for three years now, I know what other teams are going to bring, what it is like to go to different places so that is a benefit for me. Playing for Rangers is totally different, you are dominating the ball whereas at Dundee I was maybe not doing that as much, but it is a thing that I think suits my game so hopefully I can show that.
"I am grateful for the support I got from the (Dundee) players, staff and fans, but it is a new project, and I think it was time for me to move on and to come to a club like this."