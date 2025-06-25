Max Aarons determined to bring ‘new energy’ to Rangers after joining on loan

Max Aarons has joined Rangers on loan. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Rangers have announced the signing of defender Max Aarons from Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal.

The 25-year-old full-back will link up again with new Rangers boss Russell Martin following their time spent together in the Norwich squad.

Aarons, whose move to Scotland is subject to international clearance, joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2023 after a five-year spell with the Canaries, having twice won the Sky Bet Championship title.

The former England Under-21 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia in La Liga, and is relishing the prospect of kick-starting his career at Ibrox.

“I am delighted to be here, you can see it’s a huge club and you realise that when you walk through the doors, I can’t wait to get going,” Aarons said on the Rangers website.

“I’ve got a lot of experience now in different leagues and I have played a lot of games.

“I think I can bring that experience, I can bring a new energy, and I think Rangers fans can be excited.”

Martin is confident Aarons can continue his development in the Scotland top flight.

“Max is a player who I have always kept a keen eye on since he was emerging through the youth ranks while I was coming to the end of my time at Norwich as a player,” said Martin, appointed to the Ibrox job at the start of June.

“He is a wonderfully talented player who is hungry to develop, improve and help deliver success for his side.