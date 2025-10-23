Northern Ireland legend linked with Rangers return as part of Danny Rohl's backroom staff

Northern Ireland legend Steven Davis has been linked with a Rangers return as part of new manager Danny Rohl’s backroom staff after the German coach revealed his intention to add “a former Rangers player with a good background”.

Reports from earlier this month suggested Davis, who won four Premiership titles and made over 250 league appearances across spells at Ibrox, was being lined up by Rohl for a key role if he accepted the vacancy left after Russell Martin’s exit.

In a dramatic appointment process, former Sheffield Wednesday chief Rohl initially turned down the opportunity to take over before the Rangers hierarchy reopened discussions after failing to agree a deal with Kevin Muscat.

Rohl, who takes charge of his first match against Brann on Thursday evening, has added Sascha Lense as performance manager while Matthias Kaltenbach will serve as an assistant coach.

Davis is a Rangers club legend, winning 10 major trophies alongside representing the club in two European finals before moving into coaching.

He was placed in interim charge for two matches in October 2023 following the departure of Michael Beale and also serves on Michael O’Neill’s backroom staff with Northern Ireland.

Online reports suggest Davis is the main contender to fill the aforementioned “former player” role highlighted by Rohl – a potential appointment which has been welcomed by Rangers supporters.

The 40-year-old retired as the most capped United Kingdom men’s international player of all-time after a stellar career and was previously linked with a Rangers return earlier this year alongside Steven Gerrard, but the former Liverpool star rejected the job.

In May, Davis admitted it was hard to imagine a future without being involved at Rangers once again in some capacity.

"For me it's hard to envisage me not being back at the club in some capacity in the future whatever that may be, but you just don't know in football," he told BBC Sport NI. "You can't sort of plan that, you just have to wait for the opportunities and then once you have a decision to make then you make the decision.